Tony Franklin returns as Tech offensive coordinator

Louisiana Tech will turn to a familiar face to help try turn its offensive woes around in 2025, with Sonny Cumbie announcing the hiring of Tony Franklin as the program's new offensive coordinator on Thursday evening.

Franklin previously served as offensive coordinator at Tech under Sonny Dykes from 2010-2012, with the Bulldogs averaging 35.9 ppg in his time in Ruston. His most notable season of production came in 2012 when the Bulldogs led the nation in scoring at 51.5 ppg thanks to a well-balanced attack of running back Kenneth Dixon, quarterback Colby Cameron, and wide receiver Quinton Patton all finishing top five nationally in their respective offensive categories.

Now, he'll try bring back a level of success to an offense that finished 113th in scoring (22.17 ppg) and 105th in total offense (342 ypg) in 2024 and has not cracked the top 60 nationally in scoring in Sonny Cumbie's three seasons as head coach.

"We're excited to welcome back to Louisiana Tech an experienced play caller that has been highly successful every place he's been-including here," said Cumbie in a news release. "Tony is going to build relationships with our players and staff, lead them well, while implementing an explosive and productive offense. I'm looking forward to welcoming him and Laura back to Ruston and Louisiana Tech."

The hiring of Franklin begins the process of Tech having a new offensive direction outside of Cumbie's imprint, a direction tech AD Ryan Ivey told the Leader in a one-on-one interview on Dec. 2 was a possibility.

"When Sonny came in, he came in with the idea that he was going to call plays. As we went through this year, that obviously changed and so now you have to look at it from a standpoint of how do we build and structure an offensive staff around the head coach not being involved on a daily basis," Ivey told the Leader on Dec. 2. "I think if we can do that, similar to what we did on the defensive side of the ball this year, it’ll allow him to do what he does really good which is build culture, build relationships with players, create an environment that student athletes want to be in and have success in, help to lead them at a high level, grow them as people, and then let’s let individuals that are offensive and defensive coordinators and our coaching staff, let them do what they’re capable of doing and then figuring out that standpoint.”

Following a 10-7 loss to FIU on Sept. 28, Cumbie announced on Oct. 3 he'd give up play calling duties to co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Nathan Young for the rest of the season, in hopes of giving Tech a spark offensively. The change didn't bring a drastic shift as Tech finished the season 5-7 overall with more three-and-outs (37) than touchdowns (32).

The Bulldogs have ranked 61st, 77th, and 113th nationally in scoring in Cumbie's first three years as head coach.

Franklin, 67, has a solid core of returners expected back on offense next season to work with, including quarterback Evan Bullock, running back Omiri Wiggins, and tight end Eli Finley.

In Franklin's 17-year career as an offensive play caller at the FBS level, his offenses have averaged 30.02 ppg.

Franklin's last job in FBS football was at Middle Tennessee in 2020 as offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach.