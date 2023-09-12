Todd Garvin not returning to Ruston football

Todd Garvin has not been rehired as an assistant coach at Ruston High School, per RHS principal Dan Gressett.

In a statement to the Leader Wednesday morning, Gressett said, "We have not hired Todd Garvin. He is still employed in Ouachita parish. We are trying to focus on playing Cabot-Arkansas Friday night."

Just a day after being fired as head coach at West Monroe High School, Garvin's name was circulated by a social media site late Tuesday to be returning to the Bearcats as tight ends coach. Garvin previously worked on staff at RHS as quarterbacks and running backs coach from 2019-20 before leaving to coach at Ouachita High School.

Before he was officially fired from West Monroe, Garvin was placed on administrative leave after one of his players was hospitalized from heat exhaustion at practice. Four such heat exhaustion incidents took place under Garvin's watch since he took the job in May.

Garvin coached one game at West Monroe before his dismissal, with assistant coach Kevin Davis named interim head coach.

Ruston is currently 1-1 overall and will close its regular season schedule at West Monroe on Nov. 3.