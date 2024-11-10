Ruston, Lincoln Prep learn playoff pairings

No delays. No panic. Football brackets are here.

Despite the Louisiana High School Athletic Association dealing with ongoing legal dispute with University Lab, followed up with a press release from the LHSAA on Friday noting that the football postseason could be delayed, the LHSAA moved forward with regulary scheduled football playoff bracket reveals on Sunday afternoon, with Ruston and Lincoln Prep representing Lincoln Parish in their respective fields.

The Bearcats (8-2) earned the No. 3 seed in the Division I nonselect field - securing a first-round bye for the third year in a row - and will await the winner of No. 14 Zachary (6-3) and No. 19 Sam Houston (6-4).

If Zachary were to beat Sam Houston, the Bearcats would host the Broncos in a rematch of last year's Division I nonselect state championship.

Ruston enters the postseason on a two-game win streak after beating Pineville and West Monroe by a combined 85-0 to close the regular season.

Lincoln Prep (7-3) earned the No. 19 seed in the Division IV select field after a turnaround season - improving from its two wins in 2023. The Panthers will travel to No. 14 seed Central Catholic (5-4) in the first round. The winner travels to No. 3 seed Covenant Christian (10-0) for the second round.

Jonesboro Hodge (4-6) out of Jackson Parish earned the No. 20 seed in the Division IV nonselect field and will travel to No. 13 Grand Lake (6-3) in the first round.