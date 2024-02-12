Four parish teams make girl's hoops playoffs

Four Lincoln parish girl's basketball programs will have their shot at postseason glory after the Louisiana High School Athletic Association revealed the 2023-24 playoff brackets on Monday.

Ruston, Cedar Creek, Lincoln Prep, and Choudrant all made their respective playoff brackets. Simsboro who finished with 19 wins this season, missed the playoffs.

Game times and dates have not been announced.

Ruston

The Lady Bearcats (23-7) enter the playoffs as the No. 7 seed in Division V non-select and will host familiar rival No. 26 West Monroe in the first round.

Ruston clinched its undefeated District 2-5A championship in a 39-29 win over West Monroe Friday.

Cedar Creek

Cedar Creek (16-12) made the playoffs as the No. 9

No. 9 seed in Division IV select and will host No. 24 Slaughter Community Charter (6-13).

If Creek wins, the team would face No. 8 seed St. Martin’s Episcopal (16-5) in the second round.

Lincoln Prep

The Lady Panthers (9-18) joined Creek in the Division IV select field as the No. 20 seed. Prep will travel to No. 13 Catholic P.C. (18-10) in the first round.

Choudrant

Choudrant's (14-20) undefeated District 2-B title lifted the team into the playoff mix as the No. 26 seed in Division V non-select.

The Lady Aggies will travel to No. 7 Hathaway (17-15) in the first round.