Cougars keep playoff eligibility after St. Fred fight

Cedar Creek will play in the postseason after the Louisiana High School Athletic Association ruled Monday that the Cougars would remain eligible following Thursday's game ended in a fight with St. Frederick.

Creek head coach Lance Waldron confirmed three players will be suspended for the Cougars' game against Castor tonight. Outside of Lance Waldron, who was suspended for being in the fight, the names of the two other players were not released.

Gene Vandenlangenburg, Cedar Creek athletic director, said in a statement, "We are pleased to announce that the Cedar Creek boys basketball may resume interscholastic competition. Three players will be suspended one game. We are thankful that the LHSAA has ruled that our boys basketball team will be able to complete their season."