Funeral services for Sue Davidson Davis of Dubach will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Dubach under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home in Ruston.

Sue Davidson Davis was born on March 31, 1922, and passed away Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at the age of 97 years. Sue was a lifelong resident of Dubach. She was the longest serving member of First Baptist Church of Dubach. She was the surviving member of the 1940 graduating class of Dubach High School. She drove a school bus, and worked many years at Waltz Pharmacy in Dubach. She and her husband were charter members of the Wheeler-Dealers Square Dance Club of which they enjoyed many weekends of square dancing with friends. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was always happy to answer questions about her 95th birthdayrequest,which was taking a quick ride with her son on his Harley.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Leon J. Davis, and her two brothers, Bud Davidson and Elvis Davidson. She is survived by her son, Harvey L. Davis and wife, Bridgett, of Ruston; granddaughter, Lauren Davis Jones and husband, Corey, of Dubach; grandson, Marine Staff Sergeant Justin League and wife, Sue, of Jacksonville, North Carolina; four great grandchildren — BrooklynJones,Bentley Jones, Amber League and Atticus League.

Visitation will be held from 10 – 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Dubach.

