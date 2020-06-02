Ross Clayton Shannon, age 88 of Dubach, LA, passed away on March 20, 2020. Memorial Services are 10 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home Chapel of Ruston. Burial will be at Unionville Cemetery in Dubach, LA, under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home of Ruston.

Ross served in the Navy, Rank SH2, and Petty Officer in the Korean War from 1952 to 1955. Ross worked for the Lincoln Parish School District at Dubach High School as a bus driver and janitor. He also worked at Thermatomic Carbon Company in Sterlington, LA, as a mechanic. Ross worked for T.L. James and Company in Ruston, LA. Ross enjoyed hunting, gardening, playing dominoes and loved his dogs.

Preceded in death is his wife Mary Shannon of Dubach, LA. Survivors include his daughter; Katherine Shannon, son; Dansby Shannon, grandson; William Barnes, granddaughter; Elizabeth Adams, brothers; Joel Nolan and Paul Nolan, sister; Nancy Stewart.

Visitation will be Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 9:00 A.M. at Kilpatrick Funeral Home in Ruston.

