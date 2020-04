Mrs. Pinkie Sue Burton Streets died Thursday April 16, 2020. A viewing observation window will be open from 2 p.m. Sunday, April 19, 2020, until 9 a.m. Monday, April 20, 2020. An invitation only Family Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 20, 2020 at Liberty Hill Cemetery in Simsboro, LA.

Final arrangements are entrusted to King’s Funeral Home 1511 W. California Ave. Ruston, LA.