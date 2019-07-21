On July 17th, 2019, loving mother and grandmother, Melba Woods, went to her Heavenly home at the age of 81.

Melba was born in Bernice, Louisiana, on November 29, 1937 to Robert and Pearl Shaw. In 1958, she began her career with South Central Bell. She was one of the first women in her field, and her hard work opened the door for other women. She retired after thirty-five years of service. She was known for her kindness, generosity, and sense of humor. She loved studying the Bible, gardening, fishing and cooking. She was renowned throughout the community for her beautiful hand-sewn quilts which generously blessed so many.

She is preceded in death by her parents Robert and Pearl Shaw and brother, John Shaw.

She is survived by her sons, Shawn Woods and Mike Smith, and daughter-in-law, Jo Smith; her sister, Bobbie Smith, and sisterin-law, Diane Shaw; grandchildren, Leah Lord and her husband, Troy, Cori Pesnell and Tommy Alleein; greatgrandchildren, Logan Lord, Lucas Lord, Chasidy Pesnell and her daughter, Catherine, Brittany Norred, and her husband, Phillip; numerous nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors all of whom she loved dearly.

She was blessed with many friends and family who loved her, and she will be truly missed by all who knew her. Her faith in the Lord was never-ending, and she now lives with Him in her new home in Heaven.

Her family would like to extend a special thank you to the Council on Aging of Ruston, Professional Hospice of Ruston and to the many caregivers who gave her such loving care, joy, comfort, and love.

Funeral services for Melba Woods 81, of Choudrant, LA, will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the Chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home in Farmerville, LA. Officiating will be Bro. Jeremy Lowe. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Shiloh Cemetery in Farmerville, LA.

Online condolence messages may be sent to the family www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com.

Kilpatrick Funeral Home

Farmerville, LA.