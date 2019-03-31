› Home ›
Techsters sign three in late period
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 04/24/2019 - 8:15am
in
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech head coach Brooke Stoehr announced the addition of three players during the late signing period, including two junior college transfers and one high school senior.
Tech added forwards Jamesia Amand (Dallas, Texas/Hill College/Skyline High School) and Tailor Broussard (Irving, Texas/MacArthur High School) and guard Monette Bolden (Abbeville, La./Bossier Parish Community College/Erath High School), all signing national letters of intent.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos