Lady Aggies rally late to reach quarterfinals

Submitted by admin on Thu, 04/18/2019 - 11:21am
Choudrant beats Weston 11-10 in Class B softball playoffs
T. Scott Boatright
Olivia Hennen’s three-RBI home run in the bottom of the sixth inning helped propel Choudrant to a 11-10 come-from-behind win over Weston Tuesday evening in Class B softball playoff action. Pictured lwft is Hennen watching her blast head out of the park while picured below is Hennen heading to home plate as teammates wait to congratulate her homer.

CHOUDRANT— The “Little Engine That Could” dug out of a hole Tuesday evening at the Choudrant High School softball field.

Persistence paid off as the Lady Aggies of Choudrant High overcame a five-run deficit at the game’s midpoint to rally back for an 11-10 win over Weston in Class B action of the Louisiana High School Athletics Association playoffs.

