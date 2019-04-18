› Home ›
Lady Aggies rally late to reach quarterfinals
Submitted by admin on Thu, 04/18/2019 - 11:21am
in
Choudrant beats Weston 11-10 in Class B softball playoffs
T. Scott Boatright
CHOUDRANT— The “Little Engine That Could” dug out of a hole Tuesday evening at the Choudrant High School softball field.
Persistence paid off as the Lady Aggies of Choudrant High overcame a five-run deficit at the game’s midpoint to rally back for an 11-10 win over Weston in Class B action of the Louisiana High School Athletics Association playoffs.
