  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Bulldogs complete season sweep of Ragin’ Cajuns

  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 04/11/2019 - 8:33am
in
T. Scott Boatright
041119 Tech Huddleston.jpg
Louisiana Tech senior third baseman Tanner Huddleston totaled three RBIs on three hits in Tech’s 11-3 win at Louisiana-Lafayette on Tuesday.

LAFAYETTE — It came down to being a tale of two innings for Louisiana Tech in baseball action Tuesday night at Louisiana-Lafayette.

And it should not be surprising that the fifth inning was one of those two key stanzas for the Diamond ’Dogs.

Tech batted around in both a four-run fifth and a three-run eighth as the Bulldogs cooked up an 11-3 win over the Ragin’ Cajuns before 4,532 fans on M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share