Bulldogs complete season sweep of Ragin’ Cajuns
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 04/11/2019 - 8:33am
T. Scott Boatright
LAFAYETTE — It came down to being a tale of two innings for Louisiana Tech in baseball action Tuesday night at Louisiana-Lafayette.
And it should not be surprising that the fifth inning was one of those two key stanzas for the Diamond ’Dogs.
Tech batted around in both a four-run fifth and a three-run eighth as the Bulldogs cooked up an 11-3 win over the Ragin’ Cajuns before 4,532 fans on M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park.
