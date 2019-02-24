› Home ›
Dunkin’ Dogs signee turns in solid JUCO season
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/29/2019 - 5:17pm
in
Leader Sports Service
LeXaiver Armstead signed with Louisiana Tech back on Nov. 16 and the future .
Bulldog turned in a strong sophomore season at McLennan Community College in Waco, Texas.
Armstead helped the Highlanders register a 22-9 overall record this past season, earning First Team All-Conference honors as well as being one of 12 players named to the Region V All-Region Team.
“My sophomore season was pretty solid,” Armstead said. “
