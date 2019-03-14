› Home ›
No injuries in rollover
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 03/14/2019 - 8:50am
Kacey Richard
Bobby Crockett was driving north on La. Hwy. 33 Monday afternoon when he lost control of his 2019 white Ford F150 and ran off the road. According to the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Stephen Williams, Crockett overcorrected his vehicle on the slick roadway, causing him to flip the truck into the ditch. No one was injured, and no citation was issued.
