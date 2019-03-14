  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

No injuries in rollover

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 03/14/2019 - 8:50am
in
Kacey Richard
truck.jpg

Bobby Crockett was driving north on La. Hwy. 33 Monday afternoon when he lost control of his 2019 white Ford F150 and ran off the road. According to the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Stephen Williams, Crockett overcorrected his vehicle on the slick roadway, causing him to flip the truck into the ditch. No one was injured, and no citation was issued.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share