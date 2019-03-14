› Home ›
Wanted: Volunteers for Dixie World Series
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 03/14/2019 - 8:48am
The city of Ruston needs volunteers to help with the 2019 Dixie World Series this summer.
Volunteer opportunities include host families, registration, opening ceremonies, concierge shifts, field help and church service volunteers, Haley Perot, the event’s volunteer coordinator said.
Two 30-minute interest meetings will be held at 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. April 16 for anyone interested in helping to learn more about the opportunities the events will offer, Perot said.
