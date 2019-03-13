  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

G-Man Smith, Jr. selected to SWAC second team

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 03/13/2019 - 8:01am
in
Leader Sports Service

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. —Grambling State University junior guard Ivy Smith, Jr. was selected to the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Men’s Basketball Second Team, the conference announced on Tuesday.

Smith, an All-SWAC Preseason First Team selection, played in 29 of Grambling State’s 31 games this season. He averaged 13.6 points, 4.8 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 steals, while playing 31.7 minutes. He shot 41.2 percent from the floor and 80.8 percent from the foul line.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share