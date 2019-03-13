› Home ›
G-Man Smith, Jr. selected to SWAC second team
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 03/13/2019 - 8:01am
in
Leader Sports Service
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. —Grambling State University junior guard Ivy Smith, Jr. was selected to the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Men’s Basketball Second Team, the conference announced on Tuesday.
Smith, an All-SWAC Preseason First Team selection, played in 29 of Grambling State’s 31 games this season. He averaged 13.6 points, 4.8 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 steals, while playing 31.7 minutes. He shot 41.2 percent from the floor and 80.8 percent from the foul line.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos