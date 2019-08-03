› Home ›
Coaching coup
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/08/2019 - 5:12pm
in
Cougars add 90-plus years experience to football staff
Legendary football coach Vince Lombardi once said, “Leaders are made, they are not born. They are made by hard effort, which is the price which all of us must pay to achieve any goal that is worthwhile.”
That’s something a Lincoln Parish coaching legend — the late Eddie Robinson — proved during his remarkable 57-year career leading the Grambling State football program.
And it’s something Cedar Creek head football coach Shannon Brown hopes can propel his team to higher levels than ever before.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos