› Home ›
Dad insists boy stop seeing mother’s ex following divorce
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/08/2019 - 4:58pm
in
DEAR ABBY: My ex-husband raised my son as his own from the time he was an infant. Now my son’s biological father is saying he wants our son to stay away from my ex-husband.
However, my ex-husband and my son have a very strong bond. I believe the bond is even stronger than what he has with his biological father.
They are both good dads, but my ex-husband devotes more one-on-one time to my son than his biological father. I am confused. Must I distance him from my ex since we are no longer married? My son is now 6.
AT ODDS IN IOWA
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos