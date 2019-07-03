› Home ›
U.S. businesses added 183,000 jobs last month
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 03/07/2019 - 8:44am
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. businesses added a solid 183,000 jobs in February, a private survey found, a sign that companies are continuing to hire even as economic growth is likely slowing.
Payroll processor ADP said Wednesday that last month’s job gains were down from the 300,000 added in January, a figure that was revised up sharply from 213,000. It was also below last year’s average monthly gain of about 235,000.
