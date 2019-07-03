› Home ›
GSU slates football Pro Day for March 19
T. Scott Boatright
GRAMBLING — The Grambling State University football team will hold its Pro Day on March 19, GSU head football coach Broderick Fobbs announced on Tuesday.
Individual workouts are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium.
Fans are invited to come watch field workouts. Individual workouts in the weight room are closed to the public
