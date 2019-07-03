  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

GSU slates football Pro Day for March 19

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 03/07/2019 - 8:15am
in
T. Scott Boatright
sports.jpg
Leader file photos - Former Grambling State linebacker De’Arius Christmas (5, above left), and former GSU defensive back Percy Cargo (above right) will likely get hard looks from NFL scouts when Grambling holds its annual Pro Day on March 19.

GRAMBLING — The Grambling State University football team will hold its Pro Day on March 19, GSU head football coach Broderick Fobbs announced on Tuesday.

Individual workouts are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium.

Fans are invited to come watch field workouts. Individual workouts in the weight room are closed to the public
.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share