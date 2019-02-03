› Home ›
As it spreads, socialism kills people’s spirit
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 03/02/2019 - 12:55am
in
Tuffy Fields
When viewing socialism from the outside looking in, the style of government can be attractive.
Everything is provided by the government. The only thing that a person has to do is go to work. Everyone is equal and the sky is blue, the birds are always singing and everything is good.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos