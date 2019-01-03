› Home ›
Now is the time to talk some turkey
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/01/2019 - 11:36pm
in
Glynn Harris
The daffodils are in bloom, there’s a pale green blush beginning to show on the tips of sweet gum branches, fresh green is beginning to peek through on lawns and along roadside rights-of-way. What does this all mean?
Winter has been hanging on for too long for most of us. We get a day of sunshine and moderating temperatures and then what happens?
Here comes rain, rain and more rain with temperatures chilly enough to require a jacket. There’s mud and puddles everywhere but you know what? It’s all going to change eventually.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos