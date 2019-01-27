  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Students create art for DART

  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 02/28/2019 - 9:34am
in
dart.jpg
Artists Halie Ray and Brianna Murray, students in the Talented Art Class at Ruston High School, had their work selected to appear on dating violence posters that are being printed and distrubited to area schools by DART. Ray’s work is pictured above.

The other day I had the fun job of visiting Maggie Jones Boudreaux’s Talented Art Class at Ruston High School. The class meets every day in a small, tucked away room behind the main building.

When I walked in, the students had the tables covered with sketch books and drawings and were busily at work. I was there to bring copies of dating violence posters that D.A.R.T. is putting up this month in the area high schools.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share