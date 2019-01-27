› Home ›
Students create art for DART
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 02/28/2019 - 9:34am
in
The other day I had the fun job of visiting Maggie Jones Boudreaux’s Talented Art Class at Ruston High School. The class meets every day in a small, tucked away room behind the main building.
When I walked in, the students had the tables covered with sketch books and drawings and were busily at work. I was there to bring copies of dating violence posters that D.A.R.T. is putting up this month in the area high schools.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos