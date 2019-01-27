  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Dunkin’ Dogs to host N. Texas

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 02/23/2019 - 12:05am
Leader Sports Service
022419 Tech Duruji C.jpg
Louisiana Tech sophomore forward Anthony Duruji is averaging 12.4 points and a team-high 6.3 boards per contest.

The Louisiana Tech men’s basketball team will get bonus play underway at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, against North Texas inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Karl Malone Court.

The matchup will be streamed live on CUSA.tv (subscription required). Fans can also listen to the Voice of the Bulldogs Dave Nitz and Jack Thigpen call the game through the LA Tech Sports Network on KNBB 97.7 FM (Ruston), KJVC 92.7 FM (Mansfield) and KRMD 100.7 FM/1340 AM (Shreveport) as well as on the Louisiana Tech X mobile app.

