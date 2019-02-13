› Home ›
Alert students aid in nabbing suspected truck thief
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 02/13/2019 - 8:59am
Nancy Bergeron
A pair of observant Louisiana Tech University students is being credited with helping area law enforcement agencies catch a Mobile, Alabama, man who’s now charged with theft of a motor vehicle.
Tyrese Desean Douglas, 18, was arrested Monday by Tech police in connection with the Feb. 7 theft of a 2018 Ford F150 pickup truck from a campus parking lot.
Douglas is a student at Grambling State University.
