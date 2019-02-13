› Home ›
‘Icon of optimism’
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 02/13/2019 - 8:58am
Community remembers radio’s Bob Day
Nancy Bergeron
Friends and coworkers are remembering local radio personality Bob Day as dependable, tireless and compassionate.
Day, 77, whose given name was Bobby Glynn Tucker, died Monday at his home in Ruston.
Day was the program director for radio station KRLQ 94.1.
Funeral services are set for 10 a.m. Friday at Kilpatrick’s Funeral Home in West Monroe. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
“Everything Bob put himself into, he did with enthusiasm,” said Joe Bleich, who broadcasted Ruston High School football with Day for more than a decade.
