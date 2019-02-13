  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Blazing trails with words

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 02/13/2019 - 8:51am
Davis joined Coach Rob, GSU in fight for civil rights
T. Scott Boatright
Pictured are Davis, left, and Eddie Robinson together in the 1970s.

Editor’s note: The following is part of a series of articles the Ruston Daily Leader is running in conjunction with today’s 100th birthday celebration remembering the late and legendary Grambling football coach Eddie Robinson.

The Ruston Daily Leader’s O.K. “Buddy” Davis truly was a trailblazer covering trailblazers in the heart of the civil rights movement.

In the 1960s Davis was willing to do what few other white sportswriters were willing to do — cover Historically Black Colleges and Universities with the same passion he covered Lincoln Parish’s other university — Louisiana Tech.

