  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Single mom drawn to married man with terminally ill wife

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 02/07/2019 - 8:42am
in
news single (Abby).jpg

DEAR ABBY: I am a single mom. A few months ago I met a man who contacted me on social media. After meeting him, I realized he was married, but he was not happy. Unfortunately, his wife has a terminal illness, and he feels obligated to care for her until it is over. We formed a very close bond as we talked and soon realized we are in love and want to be together.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share