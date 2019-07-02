› Home ›
Kids need firmness, respect, encouragement
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 02/07/2019 - 8:39am
in
Cathy Judd
Parenting is one of the most challenging jobs. The scary thing is we don’t see immediate results in the fruits of our labors. We don’t just parent for today — we parent for years down the road. When we have respectful, thoughtful, kind, self-reliant, productive, and independent children of good character, we feel successful in our job. The regrettable thing is if we don’t get it right, we don’t get a do-over when raising our children.
