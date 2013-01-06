› Home ›
Brazil firefighters search mud after dam collapse, 60 dead
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/29/2019 - 9:06am
BRUMADINHO, Brazil (AP) — Brazilian firefighters moved over treacherous mud — sometimes walking, sometimes crawling — as they searched Monday for survivors or bodies following a dam collapse that buried an iron ore mining company’s buildings and inundated nearby neighborhoods with ore waste.
The confirmed death toll rose to 60, with 292 people still missing, according to the fire department in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais, where the dam is located.
