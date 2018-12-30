› Home ›
4 Paws Rescue — Pet of the Week
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/23/2019 - 10:42am
in
The 4 Paws Rescue Pet of the Week is 2-year-old terrier mix Little Boy. He is about 28 pounds and has been neutered.
Little Boy is very friendly and loves animals of all kinds.
4 Paws Rescue is located at 290 Rodeo Road and can be reached by phone at 318-251-3647. Its hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos