  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Lincoln Parish NAACP to hold banquet Saturday

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/11/2019 - 8:42am
in
T. Scott Boatright

The Lincoln Parish NAACP Annual Freedom Fund and Scholarship Banquet in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be held at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Ruston Civic Center.

Serving as keynote speaker at the banquet will be Theron J. Jackson of the Morning Star Baptist Church in Shreveport.

The toastmaster will be Patrick O. Jefferson, Louisiana House of Representatives member for District 11. The theme for this year’s banquet is “NAACP: Purpose, Passion and Political Action.”

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share