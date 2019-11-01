› Home ›
Lincoln Parish NAACP to hold banquet Saturday
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/11/2019 - 8:42am
T. Scott Boatright
The Lincoln Parish NAACP Annual Freedom Fund and Scholarship Banquet in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be held at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Ruston Civic Center.
Serving as keynote speaker at the banquet will be Theron J. Jackson of the Morning Star Baptist Church in Shreveport.
The toastmaster will be Patrick O. Jefferson, Louisiana House of Representatives member for District 11. The theme for this year’s banquet is “NAACP: Purpose, Passion and Political Action.”
