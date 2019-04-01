› Home ›
Mayor wants city ready for Uber, Lyft
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/04/2019 - 5:43pm
Nancy Bergeron
Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker wants the city to be ready if or when the ride-share companies Uber and Lyft come to Louisiana’s smaller communities.
That’s why he asking the Board of Aldermen to consider amending Ruston’s Code of Ordinances as it relates to transportation network companies.
Introduction of an ordinance outline the rules by which the companies would have to operate locally is on the board’s Monday night agenda. No vote will be taken until February.
