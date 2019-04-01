› Home ›
5 La. children heading to Disney killed in crash
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/04/2019 - 5:40pm
in
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The church van packed with children was headed south — with just an hour to go to Walt Disney World — when it got caught in a fiery pileup involving two 18-wheelers. Seven people, including five of the youngsters, died in the crash.
On Friday, investigators were trying to determine what triggered the accident the previous afternoon on Interstate 75 near Gainesville.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos