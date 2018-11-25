› Home ›
No deal seen on government shutdown
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 12/27/2018 - 1:06pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — Chances look slim for ending the partial government shutdown any time soon.
Lawmakers are away from Washington for the holidays and have been told they will get 24 hours’ notice before having to return for a vote. And although the Senate is slated to come into session this afternoon, few senators were expected to be around for it.
After a weekend and two holiday days for federal employees, Wednesday was the first regularly scheduled workday affected by the closure of a variety of federal services.
