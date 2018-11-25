› Home ›
Win for leadership and literacy
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 12/20/2018 - 12:00pm
in
This week, two separate efforts to encourage important qualities in our local youth came to a culmination and yielded encouraging results.
Students at I.A. Lewis School have increased their efforts in reading and reading comprehension due in part to a bicycle giveaway put on by Adopt-A-School community partners.
Students participate in the Accelerated Reader program by reading books near their grade-level ability and taking tests to check their comprehension when they’re finished. They earn points based on how well they did on the tests and how difficult the book was.
