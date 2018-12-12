  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Bearcats defeat Union Parish, 64-38

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 12/12/2018 - 11:49am
T. Scott Boatright

FARMERVILLE — Ruston High School’s boys basketball team made it three straight wins Tuesday night as the Bearcats took a 64-38 road win at Union Parish High School.

LaDerrick Brown led the Bearcats with 16 points while Josh Dean added 13 and Jordan Williams chipped in with nine points and seven assists for the Bearcats.

Ruston next returns to the road to face Parkway on Tuesday.

