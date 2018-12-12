› Home ›
Bearcats defeat Union Parish, 64-38
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 12/12/2018 - 11:49am
in
T. Scott Boatright
FARMERVILLE — Ruston High School’s boys basketball team made it three straight wins Tuesday night as the Bearcats took a 64-38 road win at Union Parish High School.
LaDerrick Brown led the Bearcats with 16 points while Josh Dean added 13 and Jordan Williams chipped in with nine points and seven assists for the Bearcats.
Ruston next returns to the road to face Parkway on Tuesday.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos