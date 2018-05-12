  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Tech football places four on All-CUSA team

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 12/05/2018 - 12:34pm
in
Leader Sports Service

DALLAS — Louisiana Tech led Conference USA as the league’s 2018 All-Conference football teams were announced Tuesday.

The Bulldogs has a total of four first and second team members, and also had one student-athlete named to the All-Freshman Team.

In addition to the five Bulldogs selected to the first and second teams and the All-Freshman squad, Louisiana Tech earned an additional 14 spots on Conference USA’s Honorable Mention team, which is the most of any other team in the league.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share