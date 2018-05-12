› Home ›
Tech football places four on All-CUSA team
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 12/05/2018 - 12:34pm
in
Leader Sports Service
DALLAS — Louisiana Tech led Conference USA as the league’s 2018 All-Conference football teams were announced Tuesday.
The Bulldogs has a total of four first and second team members, and also had one student-athlete named to the All-Freshman Team.
In addition to the five Bulldogs selected to the first and second teams and the All-Freshman squad, Louisiana Tech earned an additional 14 spots on Conference USA’s Honorable Mention team, which is the most of any other team in the league.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos