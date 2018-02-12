  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Dunkin’ Dogs down Houston Baptist

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 12/02/2018 - 12:44am
Leader Sports Service
Photo by DONNY CROWE/University Communications - Louisiana Tech’s Anthony Duruji recorded a double-double in the Bulldogs’ fourth home victory this season as they defeated Houston Baptist 85-78 on Saturday.

The Louisiana Tech men’s basketball team got back into the win column on Saturday, with six players scoring in double-digits to outlast Houston Baptist by a final score of 85-78 inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Karl Malone Court.

Tech (5-3) bounced back physically and emotionally from a long road trip and a injury to leading scorer Exavian Christon to pull out its fourth home victory of the season.

