Dunkin' Dogs down Houston Baptist
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 12/02/2018 - 12:44am
Leader Sports Service
The Louisiana Tech men’s basketball team got back into the win column on Saturday, with six players scoring in double-digits to outlast Houston Baptist by a final score of 85-78 inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Karl Malone Court.
Tech (5-3) bounced back physically and emotionally from a long road trip and a injury to leading scorer Exavian Christon to pull out its fourth home victory of the season.
