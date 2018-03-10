› Home ›
Rockies top Cubs 2-1 in 13 innings
CHICAGO (AP) — Tony Wolters waited and waited as the NL wild-card game went deep into Tuesday night. He stretched a couple of times and tried to figure out when he might get a chance to play.
When that opportunity arrived, he was ready.
Wolters hit a tiebreaking single with two outs in the 13th inning and the Colorado Rockies outlasted the Chicago Cubs 2-1 at Wrigley Field in the longest win-or-go-home postseason game in major league history.
“Probably the biggest hit I’ve ever had, that’s for sure,” he said.
