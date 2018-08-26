  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Tech hoops great Mike Green dies at 67

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 09/27/2018 - 1:39pm
T. Scott Boatright
Leader file photo - Mike Green is the Louisiana Tech men’s basketball top scorer ever with 2,340 points and also the programs top rebounder ever with 1,575 boards.

Mike Green, the all-time leading scorer and rebounder for the Louisiana Tech Dunkin’ Dogs basketball team, has died at the age of 67.

Green, who lived in Denver, died Wednesday. The Daily Leader was informed this morning of his death via phone call from his mother.

A four-year letterman (1969-70 through the 1972-73 season), Green is Tech’s all-time career leader in points (2,340, even without the 3-point shot) and rebounds (1,575).

