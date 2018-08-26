› Home ›
Tech hoops great Mike Green dies at 67
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 09/27/2018 - 1:39pm
in
T. Scott Boatright
Mike Green, the all-time leading scorer and rebounder for the Louisiana Tech Dunkin’ Dogs basketball team, has died at the age of 67.
Green, who lived in Denver, died Wednesday. The Daily Leader was informed this morning of his death via phone call from his mother.
A four-year letterman (1969-70 through the 1972-73 season), Green is Tech’s all-time career leader in points (2,340, even without the 3-point shot) and rebounds (1,575).
