  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Falcons wary of defending Saints’ ‘maestro’ Drew Brees

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 09/23/2018 - 1:24am
in

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons may be a step ahead of the New Orleans Saints in the search for balance on offense.

That’s not enough to make Falcons defensive coordinator Marquand Manuel rest easy. The Saints have Drew Brees, and the veteran quarterback’s guile is enough to make any defensive coach lose sleep.

Brees and the Saints (1-1) will try to establish more offensive balance when they face the Falcons (1-2) starting at noon today in an early test of NFC South rivals attempting to build off Week 2 wins.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share