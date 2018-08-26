› Home ›
Falcons wary of defending Saints’ ‘maestro’ Drew Brees
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 09/23/2018 - 1:24am
in
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons may be a step ahead of the New Orleans Saints in the search for balance on offense.
That’s not enough to make Falcons defensive coordinator Marquand Manuel rest easy. The Saints have Drew Brees, and the veteran quarterback’s guile is enough to make any defensive coach lose sleep.
Brees and the Saints (1-1) will try to establish more offensive balance when they face the Falcons (1-2) starting at noon today in an early test of NFC South rivals attempting to build off Week 2 wins.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos