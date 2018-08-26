› Home ›
New exhibition celebrates Winnie-the-Pooh
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 09/20/2018 - 12:49pm
BOSTON (AP) — When people care too much, Winnie-the-Pooh argues it’s just love.
That bit of time-tested wisdom is as relevant today as it was nearly a century ago, when the beloved teddy bear and main character in A.A. Milne’s children’s books series first appeared in print.
Now Pooh and pal Christopher Robin are starring in “Winnie-the-Pooh: Exploring a Classic,” a new exhibition opening Saturday at Boston’s Museum of Fine Arts.
