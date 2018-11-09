› Home ›
Tech’s Smith earns accolades
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 09/11/2018 - 12:51pm
in
T. Scott Boatright
After throwing for a career-best 380 yards in a 51-17 home win over Southern University Saturday night, Louisiana Tech junior quarterback J’Mar Smith has been named the LSWA Co-Offensive Player of the Week.
The Louisiana Sports Writers Association announced on Monday afternoon that Smith was voted the organization’s Co-Offensive Player of the Week along with Northwestern State quarterback Shelton Eppler.
Smith connected on 24-of-37 pass attempts for 380 yards and two touchdown passes against the Jaguars, surpassing his former career high of 326 passing yards.
