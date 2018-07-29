› Home ›
Congressional candidate calls for cohesiveness
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 08/30/2018 - 12:50pm
Fleenor discusses health care, labor unions during stop
Nancy Bergeron
Americans need to regain a spirit of community cohesiveness, even to the point of guaranteeing a yearly stipend for veterans and citizens age 65 and over, 5th District Congressional District candidate Jessee Fleenor said during a stop in Ruston on Wednesday.
Fleenor, from Loranger in Tangipahoa Parish at the southeastern end of the sprawling district, is the lone Democrat trying to unseat incumbent Republican Congressman Ralph Abraham in the Nov. 6 primary.
“We’ve got to start treating each other better in this country,” Fleenor told a group of about 50 supporters.
