Congressional candidate calls for cohesiveness

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 08/30/2018 - 12:50pm
Fleenor discusses health care, labor unions during stop
Nancy Bergeron
Leader photo by NANCY BERGERON - Fifth District Congressional candidate Jessee Fleenor, right, talks with Charles Cole, of Calhoun, during a meet-and-greet Wednesday. Fleener, a Democrat from Loranger, is running against Republican incumbent Ralph Abraham.

Americans need to regain a spirit of community cohesiveness, even to the point of guaranteeing a yearly stipend for veterans and citizens age 65 and over, 5th District Congressional District candidate Jessee Fleenor said during a stop in Ruston on Wednesday.

Fleenor, from Loranger in Tangipahoa Parish at the southeastern end of the sprawling district, is the lone Democrat trying to unseat incumbent Republican Congressman Ralph Abraham in the Nov. 6 primary.

“We’ve got to start treating each other better in this country,” Fleenor told a group of about 50 supporters.

