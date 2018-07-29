› Home ›
Reader writes about Clean Harbors hearing
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 08/29/2018 - 11:31am
in
On Thursday, July 26, I attended the Public Hearing in Colfax to hear testimony concerning Clean Harbors Colfax Permit Application to increase the open burning of hazardous waste from 350 pounds per hour to 1,850 pounds per hour.
The auditorium was packed. Only one person spoke in favor of the permit. More than 50 persons, including citizens, legislators, public officials, Lt. General Russell Honore, plus myself, spoke opposing the permit increase with the support of all others in attendance.
