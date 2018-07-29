› Home ›
Louisiana Tech volleyball nets first win of season
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 08/26/2018 - 1:50am
Leader Sports Service
HOUSTON — After a pair of disappointing results to open the HBU Classic, the Louisiana Tech volleyball team responded, notching a 3-0 (25-12, 25-18, 25-12) triumph over Prairie View A&M on Saturday afternoon at Sharp Gym.
Tech (1-2) earned its first win of the 2018 season behind efficient hitting and strong defense in a complete team effort across the board. The Techsters hit a season-best .310 as a team, while limiting Prairie View (0-3) to a -0.11 hitting percentage through the course of the match.
