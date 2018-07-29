› Home ›
Techsters volleyball set to start
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 08/23/2018 - 12:11pm
in
Team set to begin season at Houston Baptist tourney
Leader Sports Service
After spending more than two weeks on the practice floor day in and day out, the Louisiana Tech volleyball team will begin its 2018 regular season in Houston, taking on Texas-Rio Grande Valley and host Houston Baptist to begin the HBU Tournament.
Tech will take to the court at 9 a.m. on Friday in its season opener against UTRGV, and will then square off against the tournament host Huskies later that evening at 6 p.m.
After the pair of matches on Friday, Tech will return to the court at noon Saturday to take on Prairie View A&M to close out the weekend tournament.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos