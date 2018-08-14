  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Ball signed by 11 greats nets $623,369

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 08/14/2018 - 10:52am
LOS ANGELES (AP) — How could a baseball artifact possibly top a ball signed by both Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig?

How about a ball signed by Babe Ruth, Honus Wagner, Ty Cobb, Cy Young, Tris Speaker, George Sisler, Walter Johnson, Connie Mack, Nap Lajoie, Eddie Collins and Pete Alexander, on the day they all entered the Baseball Hall of Fame?

Such a ball just sold for $623,369, SCP auctions said Monday. That crushes the record of $345,000 for a signed baseball, set in 2013 for a Ruth-Gehrig ball.

