› Home ›
Springer’s long MLB journey began in a bookmobile
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 06/29/2018 - 11:41am
in
John Marcase, Written for the LSWA
Editor’s Note: The following story is the fourth in a series of stories concerning the 2018 Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony to be held Saturday night in Natchitoches.
When Russ Springer meets a person, he can instantly tell where they are from.
If the person calls him “Russ,” well, they could be from anywhere.
If the person calls him “Russell,” they can be only from one place – Grant Parish.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos